Romania to extend 10M euros in fresh grants to Moldova

Romania is preparing an additional package of non-reimbursable financial assistance to Moldova worth 10 million euros, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday.

He opened in Berlin, together with his counterparts from Germany and France, an international conference on the creation of the Moldova Support Platform.

The joint initiative of Romania, Germany and France aims to generate immediate political, financial and material assistance, as well as expertise for democratic reform from institutions and member states of the European Union, G7 countries, financial institutions and other international organisations, as well as development partners.

In the opening speech to the conference, Aurescu announced that the Romanian government is preparing an additional package of non-reimbursable financial assistance to Moldova worth 10 million euros. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the decision is taken at a time when support for Moldova is particularly necessary, while reconfirming Romania's constant and firm involvement in ensuring the stability and development of Romania's neighbouring country.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy mentioned financial grants amounting to 100 million euros to be implemented under development projects based on an agreement signed by Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and his Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita at a February joint meeting of the two countries' national governments.

Aurescu also mentioned Romania extending amid the ongoing crisis total assistance of 3.8 million euros consisting of 5,000 tonnes of fuel oil to support the energy security of Moldova and of important quantities of fuel.

He mentioned the humanitarian shipments that were carried out consisting of bare necessities and the organisation of green corridors for the direct takeover in Romania, by road and rail, of Ukrainian refugees from Moldova.

Aurescu announced that Romania will host in Bucharest a second ministerial conference of the Moldova Support Platform.

The minister called for the mobilisation of "robust" financial assistance from the international community to enable Moldova to manage the energy crisis, stabilise public finance and support the incumbent government's reform goals, such as strengthening the rule of law, modernising public institutions, and raising the standards of living.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy said it is imperative to support Moldova building energy security, especially by expanding the electricity interconnection network between Moldova and the EU via Romania, expanding the natural gas interconnection network inside Moldova and diversifying natural gas supply, Agerpres informs.