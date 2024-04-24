Romania to participate in Kazakhstan International Exhibition

From April 24, Romania will participate for the time in the Kazakhstan International Exhibition KITF Tourism and Travel to promote its destinations Constanta - Mamaia, Eforie, Borsa - Maramures, Secretary General of the Federation of Employers in Romania's Hospitality Industry (FPIOR) Corina Martin announced on Wednesday.

Martin, who is also the honorary consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Romania, said that KITF , now in its 22nd edition brings together exhibitors from many countries, including Italy, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, Thailand, with an impressive list of hotels and resorts that want to promote themselves.

"We proposed to start promoting ourselves on an extremely important tourism market, previously unapproached by Romania, and I want to thank the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Mr Radu Oprea, as well as my colleagues from the Tourism Advisory Council, who understood the opportunity and importance of presenting Romanian destinations on the Kazakh tourism market through Romania's participation, for the first time, in this fair. (...) I believe it is time to approach a niche market of real opportunity - to attract Kazakh holidaymakers and visitors to holiday destinations and cities in Romania. Businesspeople are also tourists - but Kazakhs know nothing about Romania and what makes us unique in the world as a country, "Martin is quoted as saying in a press statement released on Wednesday.

According to Martin, the largest foreign investment endeavour in Romania has several hundred Kazakh employees in Petromidia - Navodari and Vega - Ploiesti refineries. They are visited annually by relatives, families, friends, who then tell about Romania's unique nature, landscapes, traditions and tourist attractions - including Dracula's Castle in Bran, Peles Castle in Sinaia, Transfagarasan, Transylvania, the Danube Delta and multiethnic and rich Dobrogea on the seaside area with diversified resorts and Ana Aslan therapies.

Currently, the Constanta Port has become a hub of major interest in the movement of goods between the Caucasus basin and Western Europe, which has generated a consistent increase in the volume of business trips between Kazakhstan and Romania, and Kazakh officials and business people are discovering with amazement Romania, a country that has never been promoted before in Kazakhstan.

Dipslayed at Romania's stand will be the tourist destinations of Constanta, Mamaia, Eforie, as well as Borsa, in Maramures. Two reputable hotels in the spa area and two tour operators will also be there at the meeting with the Kazakh market. FPIOR and RESTO Constanta will be there to support the Romanian destinations they represent and promote, these days, at the fair. A