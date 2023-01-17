Romania-Ukraine rail passenger traffic resumed through Valea Viseului border crossing point

Cross-border railway traffic between Romania and Ukraine through the Valea Viseului Border Crossing Point was resumed on Tuesday, announced the spokesperson of the Sighetu Marmatiei Territorial Border Inspectorate (ITPF), Iulia Stan.

"Today, at around 12:00, through the Valea Viseului Railway Border Crossing Point, a point located on the border between Romania and Ukraine, the first Ukrainian train entered Romania with a delegation made up of representatives of the Ukrainian authorities. The purpose of this meeting with the authorities Romanians was represented by the reopening of railway traffic between the two countries," said Iulia Stan.

Rail passenger traffic from and to Romania will be operational from January 18, Agerpres informs.

ITPF Sighetu Marmatiei, through the border police officers from the Valea Viseului Border Police Sector, ensures that the border formalities are carried out in accordance with the regulations in force and the agreement with the neighboring state.

Also, railway communication with Ukraine, intended for goods traffic, is carried out through PTF Halmeu in Satu Mare county.

Transport on the two broad gauge railway lines is provided by the state railway company of Ukraine.