Romania welcomes Brexit agreement between UK, European Union

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the agreement of the negotiators of the European Union and the UK on the final version of the text of the agreement on UK pulling out of the EU.

"This agreement marks a significant moment in the negotiating process and paves the way for defining an increasingly closer, enhanced future relationship of the European Union and the UK, this being a strategic objective of Romania, given its bilateral strategic partnership with the UK, close security co-operation, which maintenance is essential amidst the developments in the Eastern Neighbourhood, where Romania and Britain share common objectives," MAE said in a press statement released on Thursday.

MAE also said it appreciated the substantial efforts made by the negotiating team coordinated by the European Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier that has led to decisive progress, especially for agreeing on a backstop solution and avoiding a tough border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It added that considers that the Brexit agreement is the most effective instrument for containing the negative consequences of the UK's withdrawal from the European Union and for ensuring legal certainty for citizens and the business community.

"The withdrawal agreement will guarantee the protection of the rights of all Romanian citizens residing in the UK before 31 December 2020. They will be able to continue working, living and studying in the UK on the basis of a new settled status."

MAE voiced hope that the agreement will be soon approved by the European Parliament and ratified by the UK Parliament as negotiated.

It pointed out that Romania has been actively involved throughout the negotiating process, including by attending the meeting of the Article 50 Working Group and the drawing up of the negotiating mandates of the European Union.