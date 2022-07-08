Romania will play a key role in Ukraine's reconstruction (minister)

Romania will play a key role in the reconstruction of Ukraine, given its strategic position, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on Friday.

"I believe that the reconstruction of Ukraine is the responsibility of a civilized European society. And we, all the European Union countries, must contribute to this," Spataru said at an event organized by the Aspen Institute Romania in partnership with the Bucharest office of the German Marshall Fund of the US.

In a complementary approach, the Economy Minister stressed that the reconstruction of Ukraine has already begun on the first day of the war. "How come? Because there were thousands, millions of refugees who left Ukraine attempting to find a way out, a solution for themselves and their families, seeking to survive in the next period. And what happened? Poland and Romania, the countries that border on Ukraine, offered support from day one, humanitarian aid in the first place," Spataru stressed.

He mentioned that the Romanian government has made it possible for thousands of Ukrainians to have a job, to integrate in society, giving also refugee children the possibility to attend school.

"This is the foundation for the reconstruction of Ukraine, because at some point those people will return to Ukraine and will continue to work because they are proud people, proud of being Ukrainians," Spataru added, noting that "with their families there these people will surely return to their place".

In his opinion, as a direct neighbor to Ukraine, Romania will definitely have a significant contribution to this country's reconstruction.

"We have already started making the infrastructure connections in Galati. We have completed the railway line that transports grain from Ukraine and business carries on, not as before, but it continues - let's say in order to ensure survival and funding for the people who work and fight back there," Spataru said.

He went on to note that it is very important that Romania shows Europe that "it is ready for this".

"We will play a key role in this [long-term project] and in the whole configuration of reconstruction plans which will take years. A significant amount will be allocated for this," said the Minister, who stressed that Europe and the US have pledged recovery support.

"It's about people, about countries, about business continuity, as we all know it should be. And from this perspective I would say that thanks to its strategic position and advantages, starting from the first day of the war, Romania is set to play a key role in rebuilding Ukraine's future," the Economy Minister concluded. AGERPRES