Romania wins 5 gold, 4 silver medals at European Rowing Under-23 Championships

Romania on Sunday won nine medals - five gold and four silver - at the European Rowing Under-23 Championships in Hazewinkel, Belgium, having competed in 11 finals.

The first gold medal came in the men's coxed four (BM4+) event, and went to the crew composed of Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi, Alexandru Gherasim, Florin Arteni, Alexandru-Laurentiu Danciu and Maria-Antonia Iancu, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Rowing Federation.

Gold was also went to Romania's women's four (BW4-) crew - Estera Vilceanu, Alina-Maria Baletchi, Manuela Lungu and Geanina Dumitrita Juncanariu.

The third gold medal was won by the women's quadruple sculls (BW4x) crew made up of Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Cristina Druga, Alexandra Ungureanu and Patricia Cires.

The Romanian rowers also won gold in women's eight (BW8+) (Amalia Bucu, Andreea Iorgovan, Estera-Costina-Beatrice Vilceanu, Alina-Maria Baletchi, Manuela-Gabriela Lungu, Geanina Dumitrita Juncanariu, Alice-Elena Turcanu, Elena Uta and Victoria -Stefania Petreanu) and men's eight (BM8+) (Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi, Alexandru Gherasim, Florin Ceobanu, Andrei Lungu, Andrei Mandrila, Claudiu Neamtu, Florin Arteni, Alexandru-Laurentiu Danciu and Maria-Antonia Iancu).

The women's coxed four (BW4+) CREW composed of Amalia Bucu, Larisa Bogdan, Lorena Constantin, Iuliana Timoc and Victoria-Stefania Petreanu, won silver.

Silver was also won by the men's pair (BM2-) crew made up of Andrei Mandrila and Claudiu Neamtu, as well as the men's four (BM4-) crew of Sebastian Timis, Ionut Pavel, Constantin-Emanuele Sterea and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu.

Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca won a silver medal in women's double sculls (BW2x).

The Romanian crews also had two fifth place ranking, Mariana-Laura Dumitru in the lightweight women's single sculls (BLW1x) and Gheorghe Scripcaru, Cristian-Vasile Nicoara, Dumitru-Valentin Bucur and Gheorghe Morar in the men's quadruple sculls (BM4x).

Romania lined up 12 crews and 38 rowers for the European Rowing Under-23 Championships in Belgium.