Romania2019.eu/ Macron: We need Europe that protects, re-founding Schengen, absolutely essential

Re-founding Schengen is absolutely essential, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in Sibiu.
"We need a Europe that protects us and so we need to have a Europe that protects Europeans at its borders and, in this regard, for me, re-founding Schengen - having real protection - is absolutely essential," Macron said ahead of the informal Summit of EU heads of state and government.
The President of France pointed out that this is also one of the desiderata of the meeting in Sibiu. He also mentioned that, "speaking of the future, the true ambition" is climate. Thus, President Macron brought to mind that France, together with eight member states, signed an agreement compelling them to reduce CO2 emissions to zero, until 2050.
Emmanuel Macron also spoke about the desideratum of a new economic and social growth model at EU level.
He also said that the Declaration in Sibiu, which will be presented at the end of the informal Summit, is an "ambitious" one.