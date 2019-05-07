Romania2019.eu PLUS's Ciolos: Assume we can get at least 6 mandates, we don't bring people by bus to rallies

PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) leader Dacian Ciolos said in Deva, Hunedoara County (center-west) on Tuesday, that the 2020 USR-PLUS Alliance is assuming that it will get at least six mandates in the future European Parliament, and holds that depending on turnout, their number could rise to ten.

"We continue to assume that we will have at least six mandates, perhaps eight, nine, ten, depending on the final outcome. As I have told you, our result will certainly be proportional to people's turnout because we know that we have a mobilized pool of supporters and we see these people in the street," Dacian Ciolos said in a press conference.The PLUS leader mentioned that the alliance he is part of heavily relies on volunteers participating in the election campaign, but also on the fact that people "are beginning to understand the importance of voting.""We do not bring people by bus to rallies - you have seen, people are dancing at our rallies. We do not force people to come to give us signatures because they are state employees - as PSD [ruling Social Democratic party, ed.n.] does, we gather the signatures in the street. We have very many volunteers and this is what we counted on throughout the entire campaign and I would like to thank them. We have many volunteers who can be party members with PLUS, with USR [Save Romania Union, ed.n.], but there are many who are not party members and help us because they believe in the goals we have, and that's why we believe in mobilizing people to vote, not because it's just us who say it, but because people begin to understand the importance of voting," Ciolos said.