Romanian ambassadors, acredited by president Iohannis

klaus iohannis semneaza decrete

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decrees for accrediting Romanian ambassadors to Ecuador, Morocco, Brunei Darussalam, Cape Verde and The Gambia, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release from the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited Camelia Ion-Radu as ambassador to the Republic of Peru and Plurinational State of Bolivia and as ambassador to the Republic of Ecuador, with residence in Lima; Maria Ciobanu - ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, with residence in Rabat; Nineta Barbulescu - ambassador to Malaysia and in Brunei Darussalam, with residence in Kuala Lumpur; Nicolae Nastase - ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and to the Republic of Cape Verde and to the Republic of The Gambia, with residence in Dakar.

