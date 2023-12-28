Romanian driver caught at border with 20 foreigners in minibus

A 51-year-old Romanian driver was caught at the western border when he wanted to illegally take 20 people from Bangladesh out of the country, hidden in the cargo minibus he was driving, the Arad Border Police informed.

The driver was checked upon exiting the country through the western Nadlac Border Crossing Point and presented documents showing that he was transporting auto parts on the Romania-Italy route.

The 20 foreign citizens were taken to the headquarters of the border police sector for investigation.

The driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking, and the foreigners are being investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.