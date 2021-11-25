Romanian embassy in London hosts unveiling ceremony of bust of King Mihai I

Romanian embassy in London hosted on Thursday the unveiling ceremony of the bust of King Mihai I, in the presence of her Majesty Margareta, the Crown Custodian, and his Royal Highness Prince Radu, who are on a public visit to the United Kingdom.

The unveiling of the bust of King Mihai I, made by visual artist Valentin Tanase and erected in the courtyard of the Romanian embassy, was made by the Crown Custodian and by Romania's ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Laura Popescu, on the day the late sovereign makes exactly 100 years and one month since birth.

Approximately 50 guests were present at the ceremony, among which the chairman of the Royal Council, Andrew Popper, Romania's consul general in Manchester, Andreea Berechet, the honorary consuls of Romania to the United Kingdom, representatives of ICR (Romanian Cultural Institute) London, members of the Romanian community and the executive director of the Canary Wharf Group, Sir George Iacobescu, who is born in Romania.

During her speech, the Romanian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Laura Popescu, saluted the figure of King Mihai and highlighted the strong bond between him and the British Royal Family, an important contribution in consolidating relations between Bucharest and London.

"King Mihai was simply exceptional. His strength, his dignity, his moral fiber, his devotion towards his people left a huge mark and inspiration upon several generations of Romanians, which cannot be quantified. The Royal House of Romania has such strong ties with the British Royal Family - and King Mihai is a reminder of this. He was the great grand-nephew of Queen Victoria and the nephew of King Maria of Romania, who was born in the British Royal Family in Kent," ambassador Laura Popescu said.

"I am very happy that her Majesty Margareta, the Crown Custodian of Romania, and his Royal Highness Prince Radu are present today to mark this truly memorable moment," the Romanian diplomat added.

Mihai I, king of Romania between the years 1927-1930 and 1940-1947, was born on October 25, 1921, in central Sinaia, as the son of Prince Carol and Elena, princess of Greece. The sovereign was a third cousin with her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II of Great Britain.