Romanian farmers to participate in protest organized by farmers and cooperatives from six countries, on 23 May, in Brussels.

Romanian farmers will participate on May 23, in Brussels, in the farmers' and cooperatives' protest organized by the enlarged Visegrad Group, dissatisfied with the problems and serious imbalances which the agri-food sector is confronted with, in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, told Agerpres.

According to an Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation (AAC) release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the protest will take place on Tuesday, between 11:00hrs and 13:00hrs, in the Schuman area, with 200 participants from 6 countries (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Slovakia), and 50 from Romania alone.

"The protest is the consequence of the deep dissatisfaction and disappointment of farmers and cooperatives in the neighboring countries of Ukraine regarding the solution found by the European Commission to the serious problems and imbalances which the agri-food sector is confronted with, in the context of market distortions caused by this armed conflict. International trade in agri-food products with Ukraine has been liberalized for another year. The compensation paid to some countries is far below the required level. Not all Central and Eastern European countries affected by trade liberalization with Ukraine are compensated. We underscore our support for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian farmers. We hope for a swift end to the unprovoked military conflict in Ukraine and we support aid to Ukraine, but such aid must not jeopardize the viability and competitiveness of EU farmers or to lead to their liquidation," the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation release showed.