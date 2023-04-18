Romanian investors remain skeptical about country's economy (survey)

Individual investors in Romania expect a profitable 2023, but their confidence in the local economy remains low, according to the latest eToro Retail Investor Beat survey.

According to the research, investors are more concerned about inflation and the geopolitical situation, while politicians discuss at length the budget deficit and the growing sovereign debt of Romania, told Agerpres.

"The confidence of Romanian investors in the local economy improved slightly in 2023, but it is still low. If currently 62% of the surveyed investors are not confident in the way the Romanian economy is evolving this year, in March 2022 this percentage was 69%," the survey says.

When asked about the real estate market, the majority of investors (52%) mentioned that they do not trust its positive evolution, but it is a slight improvement compared to a year ago when it was 57%.

Despite the negative feeling about Romania's economy, the vast majority of investors are confident about jobs (78%) and about incomes and living standard (76%).

"This is natural if we consider that the labor market in Romania is resilient, with the latest data showing that seasonally adjusted unemployment fell slightly to 5.5% in February 2023, from 5.6% in the previous month, reaching the lowest level since last September," the survey also shows.

Asked about the risks that concern them this year, Romanian investors indicated that they are most worried about the increase in inflation, international conflicts and a potential recession of the global economy.

Overall, the survey reveals a very positive attitude regarding investors' expectations on the return of investment portfolios in 2023, with 90% of them saying it will be a profitable year, while only 6% say they expect losses.

"Women and men, equally, believe that this will be a profitable year. Although the results of the survey are close in all geographical regions of Romania, there are still some slight differences. Most pessimists regarding the anticipated results for 2023 come from northwest, while the optimists are in the southeast of Romania," according to the study.

Founded in 2007, eToro is a trading and investment platform.