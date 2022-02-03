Romanian Police launches auction for 15,000 electronic monitoring kits, for 202.5 million RON

The General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police announced an auction on SICAP (electronic public procurement system) for 15,000 electronic monitoring kits and their associated IT system, having a total value of 202,500,000 RON.

"The implementation of the SIME (Electronic Monitoring Information System) in the Romanian Police will ensure a real support to police workers with attributes in monitoring people that are under protection orders," the announcement says.

Regarding evaluation, the financial component will represent 80%, while the technical component will be 20%. The duration of the contract is 48 months, and the type of procedure is competitive dialogue. The deadline for receiving offers is March 8, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The competitive dialogue procedure will be made by signing a framework-agreement with the duration of 48 months since signing by both parties. The system will include, apart from the IT system, a number of 15,000 monitoring kits. Thus, during the first subsequent contract the entire hardware and software infrastructure will be ensured, as well as a minimum number of one monitoring kit and a maximum of 1,000 monitoring kits and later on will only supply the monitoring kits," the announcements says.

In mid-January, the Government approved the indicators for streamlining SIME, for 15,000 electronic monitoring kits to be acquired by the year 2025, through which the victims of domestic violence will be protected, and the aggressors will be held accountable.