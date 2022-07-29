Romanian Red Cross opens multicultural centre to help Ukrainian refugees

The Romanian Red Cross (CRR) inaugurates the first multicultural centre to help people affected by the crisis in Ukraine, with the refugees to benefit from integrated medical assistance, as well as courses and other activities, according to a press release of the Red Cross sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The multicultural centre will approach a type of integrated humanitarian assistance, aimed at covering the urgent and basic needs of people in difficulty, such as hot meals, health services and psychosocial support, as well as thematic workshops for children and parents, Romanian and English language courses, but also other life preparation activities, explains the organization.

The multicultural centre will be open from Monday to Friday, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. Beneficiaries will have access to the services offered by the centre based on an appointment.

"After five months of conflict, people who have been displaced from Ukraine are increasingly in need of longer-term humanitarian assistance. The Romanian Red Cross (CRR), with the support of the Korean National Red Cross (KNRC), has inaugurated today a multicultural centre meant to respond to the growing needs of children and adults affected by the conflict and to provide sustainable support to Romanian citizens facing a difficult socio-economic situation. As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine evolves, we have noticed that people coming to Romania are not only in transit, but also looking for a medium and long-term residence, especially in big cities, such as Bucharest. We have created a support space for people deeply affected by the crisis in Ukraine, offering them opportunities which will help them to integrate into the local communities and become their active members," stated Ioan-Silviu Lefter, the head of CRR.

For his part, Kwangho Woo, head of the International Cooperation Office of the Korean Red Cross, said that he saw a great opportunity through this new project, to create a friendly space where children and adults who fled Ukraine can socialize with other people from the local communities, where they can learn essential skills for an easier integration in Romania.

"The National Red Cross of the Republic of Korea recognizes the special expertise that the Romanian Red Cross has in managing these centres and we are committed to supporting this wonderful initiative. Based on this cooperation initiative, the two National Societies will strengthen their partnership meant to fulfill the humanitarian mission of Red Cross Movement," said Kwangho Woo.

Since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, CRR has actively assisted Ukrainian citizens in about thirty counties - from providing support at border points, stations and temporary accommodation centres with food, hygiene kits, clothing, SIM cards and other essential items and up to the provision of direct financial assistance for 53 thousand people, with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). According to the UNHCR, it is estimated that approximately 88,400 people who fled Ukraine remained in Romania, some people periodically traveling in and out of the country, according to the same source. AGERPRES