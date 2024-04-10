Subscription modal logo Premium

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualifies for 2nd round of ITF tournament in Bellinzona

The Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified on Wednesday for the second round of the ITF tournament in Bellinzona (Switzerland), with total prizes of 60,000 dollars, after defeating the German Tayisiya Morderger by 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, told Agerpres.

Bara (29 years old, no. 156 in the WTA), seed number eight, needed two hours and 18 minutes to get past Morderger (27 years old, no. 704 in the WTA).

In the second round, Bara will face the Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (32 years old, no. 300 in the WTA), who won the only direct match between them, in 2015, in Middelkerke (Belgium), 6-4, 6-4.

Bara will also play in doubles, alongside the Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic, the main seeds entering the quarterfinals directly, against the pair Nighina Abduraimova (Uzbekistan)/Carole Monnet (France).

