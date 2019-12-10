Romanian traders sell online goods of over EUR 3.5 million in Bulgaria, Hungary on Black Friday

The Romanian traders sold online on Black Friday, in Bulgaria and Hungary, goods worth over EUR 3.5 million (RON 17 million), up by over 16pct vs 2018, say the data clustered by PayU Romania and sent Tuesday to AGERPRES.

From 22 to 24 November, Bulgaria generated important increases for the Romanian traders as compared to last year. Thus, the online transactions grew by 10pct reaching 15,507, and the transactions' volume exceeded the RON 10 million barrier, up by 28pct against last year.In Hungary, too, the PayU portfolio's Romanian traders have recorded 33pct more transactions, reaching 54,851.The two countries' purchases recorded highest volumes at IT&C and fashion (clothes, shoes, accessories).