Romanian transporters request support from European Transport Workers' Federation to alter social legislation in Romania

"We have asked for the ETF Federation's support to change the social legislation, because we have major problems with amending the Labor Code, which harms trade unions. Law 62, that is the Collective Labour Bargaining Law, Collective Labor Disputes Law, Wage Law, all these are comprised in Law 62. We have a promise from the current ruling party, a left-wing party, that they will take these measures, but for the time being, nothing has moved in this sense," Radoi told those present at the EFT Executive Committee meeting.Regarding fair transport, Ion Radoi said that "we are directly interested to be properly treated, under European conditions, in absolutely all the areas of activity, not as expected behind the back of those who represent the West."The works of the EFT's Executive Committee are taking place on Wednesday and Thursday at the Parliament Palace, where current issues in shipping, road, naval, railway and air transport will be debated.The works are led by Frank Moreels, the ETF president, and by Eduardo Chagas, ETF secretary general.