Romanians can buy plane tickets at prices starting from 20 euros/flight for European destinations

The airlines will launch more and more promotions for the year 2023, so that Romanians will be able to purchase plane tickets for the most sought-after destinations in Europe starting from 20 euros/flight, according to statistical data published on Tuesday by the online travel agency vola.ro.

"The cheapest rates are for classic routes, such as Bucharest - Milan, Bucharest - Vienna or Bucharest - Madrid, where Romanians choose to have a short city-break, a skiing holiday or to visit their family," informs vola.ro.

Thus, the lowest price Romanians can pay for a plane trip is 20 euros/ticket for flights to Milan, London or Vienna. Venice is also on the list of the cheapest plane tickets, from 26 euros. For Rome, Brussels and Venice, prices start from 30 euros/flight.

Against the COVID-19 pandemic, vola.ro has accelerated the automation of business processes, with a focus on the Customer Care department. Compared to 2019, the number of interactions per reservation decreased from 3 to 1, a sign that the automated and optimized processes during the pandemic worked.

However, 70% of interactions with customers are post-purchase, the majority being for the addition of auxiliary services (45%): baggage, check-in services, travel insurance, protection products. 13.74% of customers need to change the travel date, cancel the reservation or change the flight, 11.67% want to voluntarily cancel the trip, 7% need a refund, and 18% are interested in vola.ro brand protection products, the analysis says.

Vola.ro is the first company in Romania to be ranked first, for three consecutive years, in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, in Central Europe.AGERPRES