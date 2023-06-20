Romanians can invest in Tezaur government bonds, with interest rates of up to 7.30% per year

Starting from Wednesday, Romanians can invest in Tezaur [Treasury] government bonds, with maturities of 1 and 3 years, with annual interest rates of 6.50% and 7.30%, respectively, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.

State bonds have a nominal value of 1 leu and are in dematerialized form.

"Government securities can be a very good alternative to bank deposits, because they are risk-free and the income is not taxed. That is precisely why, from 2018 until now, more than 650,000 Romanians have chosen for their savings to bring them additional income and have invested over 28 billion lei. With interest rates from 6.50% to 7.30%, investments in government securities offer the comfort of knowing exactly how much the investor will earn and for how long. So, they are a very good for those who want to preserve the purchasing power of money, being a guaranteed source of passive income," minister Marcel Bolos said.

The interest is annual, payable at the terms provided in the issue prospectus. Also, government securities issued under the Tezaur Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. An investor can make one or more subscriptions within an issue.

Investors have the possibility of canceling subscriptions already made only during the subscription period, by submitting a request. Individuals who have reached the age of 18 on the date of subscription are eligible.

The income obtained from investing in government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance is non-taxable.

The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as the issuer, as a result of the issue of government securities, will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt.AGERPRES