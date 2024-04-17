Romania's Ambassador to Israel, BOR Patriarch reiterate importance of religious tolerance, respect between cultures

Romania's Ambassador to Israel Radu Ioanid had a new meeting with His Beatitude Daniel, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR), the embassy announced in a post published on its Facebook page on Tuesday. The meeting took place at the Patriarchal Residence. The two officials had met before 26 March.

According to the quoted source, the discussion provided an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of promoting religious tolerance and respect between cultures, so necessary to prevent manifestations of hatred and extremism, as well as to strengthen democratic values, particularly in this period of great unrest and suffering.

During the exchange of views on cultural and religious issues, the links between Romania and the State of Israel in these areas of bilateral cooperation were appreciated, with particular emphasis on the importance of interfaith dialogue.

A subject of constant relevance was represented by the pilgrimages of Romanian citizens to the State of Israel, and the projects in progress were also discussed.

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church sent a message to the Patriarch of Jerusalem on Sunday, following Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel, in which he expressed his concern about the escalation of the military conflict, agerpres informs.