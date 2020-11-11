Romania's automotive sales decrease by 28.7% pct in first ten months of year

Romania's automotive sales decreased by 28.7% pct in the first ten months of the year, compared to the similar period last year, a margin within which electric cars (BEV, PHEV) are up 67.7%, the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA) said in a release on Wednesday.

At the national sectoral level, Romania's flagship car maker Dacia still tops the brand ranking (cars + commercial vehicles) with 31,814 units sold, followed by Renault - with 8,712 units, Volkswagen (8,688), Ford (7,591 ), Skoda (7,528) and Hyundai (5,738).

In the ranking of cars, between January and October, Dacia holds the supremacy, with 30,196 units, down by 26% compared to the data from 2019 and a market share of 31.4%. The hierarchy continues with Skoda, which registers 7,528 units (-27.9% and a share of 7.8%), Volkswagen - with 7,424 units (-16.4% and a share of 7.7%), Renault - with 7,367 units (-33% and share of 7.7%) and Hyundai - with 5,738 units (-14.4%, market share of 6%).

By type of owners, the trend remains favorable for legal entities, which cover 54% of total car purchases.