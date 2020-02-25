Romania's banking system posts 6.392bn lei in 2019 net profits, down 7.2pct from 2018

Romania's banking system turned a net profit of 6.392 billion lei in 2019, down 7.2pct from end- 2018, when it reported 6.892 billion lei, while its total assets in net value amounted to 495.3 billion lei, according to data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR) provided to AGERPRES upon request.

BNR data show that 24 out of 34 banks turned a profit in 2019, and 10 were in red.Interest income amounted to 18.817 billion lei, and commission income was 4.161 billion lei. Interest expenses totalled 3.582 billion lei at the end of last year.The rate of non-performing loans, according to the definition of the European Banking Authority, was 4.08pct.At the end of 2019, banks had 4,758 outlets (4,018 without Creditcoop ) and 53,106 employees.