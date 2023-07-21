Romania's Begu progresses to BCR Iasi Open women's singles QFs

Top seed Romanian tennis player Irina Begu on Thursday evening advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals of the BCR Iasi Open WTA 125 tournament, prize pool EUR 100,000, after defeating Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani 6-3 6-1, told Agerpres.

It took Begu, 32, world number 31, an hour and 30 minutes of actual play to get the win.

The match was interrupted by rain as Begu was leading 2-1, but it later resumed.

Begu is now 3-0 in the head-to-head count versus Jani, 31, world number 167, whom she defeated in 2008 in the first round in Budapest 6-4 6-1, and last year in the final of the Tiriac Trophy Bucharest WTA 125 tournament, 6-3 6-3.

She won EUR 3,020 euros and 29 WTA singles points, and in the quarter-finals will face sixth-seeded Swiss Jil Teichmann, 26, world number 124.

Begu defeated Teichmann in 2020 in the first round at the French Open 6-4 4-6 6-3, and in 2021 in the second round at Indian Wells 7-5 6-1. Teichmann prevailed in 2019, in the first round in Bol, Croatia, 6-3 6-1.

In the women's doubles, top seed Romanian duo Irina Bara/Monica Niculescu advanced to the semi-finals after a 6-1 7-5 win over another Romanian double, Ilinca Amariei/Anca Todoni.

They won EUR 2,260 euros and 57 WTA doubles points, and in the semis they will face Conny Perrin (Switzerland)/Anna Rogers (USA).

Also on Thursday, Ana Bogdan, the defending champion, progressed to the quarter-finals after defeating Conny Perrin 6-4 3-6 6-1.

In the next round, Bogdan will face another Swiss, fifth-seeded Simona Waltert , 22, world number 131.

In another quarter-final fixture, Russian Darya Astakhova will play eight-seeded Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, and Romanian Raluka Serban, competing for Cyprus, will meet seventh-seeded Brazilian Laura Pigossi.