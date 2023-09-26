 
     
Romania's Cirstea advances to Ningbo Open singles R16

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea on Tuesday progressed to the round of 16 of the women's singles event at the Ningbo Open WTA 250 tournament in China, prize pool USD 259,303, after defeating American Claire Liu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Third seed Cirstea, 33, world number 26 prevailed in almost three hours of play, agerpres reports.

For her perfomance so far, she won USD 3,920 and 30 WTA singles points, and in the round of 16 she will face the winner between Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) and Elizabeth Mandlik (US).

