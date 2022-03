Romanian tennis player Marius Copil on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the 25,000-USD M25 ITF Portimao Futures tournament in Portugal after beating Austrian Maximilian Neuchrist 6 -4 6-7(6) 7-6 (7).

Top seed Copil, 31, world number 260, prevailed over 30-year-old Neuchrist, world numebr 493, in two hours and 36 minutes, Agerpres.ro informs.

Copil's next opponent will be Brazilian Gabriel Decamps, 22, world number 385.