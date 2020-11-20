Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 160 to 9,756 in last 24 hours

Another 160 people - 104 men and 56 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died, COVID-29 death toll in Romania reaching 9,756, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

Eight deaths were recorded in the age group 40-49 years; 15 in the age category 50-59 years; 38 in the age category 60-69 years; 64 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 35 in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 151 of the deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities, two deceased patients did not have pre-existing medical conditions and for seven patients no comorbities had been reported so far.