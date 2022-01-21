Romania's crude oil production falls 4.1% in first 11 months of 2021

Romania produced, in the first 11 months of 2021, a quantity of crude oil of over 2.848 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), by 122,000 toe (4.1%) lower than that produced in the similar period of 2020, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Imports of crude oil in the mentioned period amounted to 6.131 million toe, being 3,000 toe lower than in the previous year.

According to the estimates of the National Commission for Strategy and Forecast, oil production is estimated for 2021 at 3.275 million toe (minus 3.2% compared to 2020) and in 2022 at 3.2 million toe (minus 2.3%). Imports are projected at 8.425 million toe in 2021 (plus 20.7%) and 8.815 million toe in 2022 (plus 4.6%).

The draft Energy Strategy, posted on the website of the Ministry of Energy, estimates that crude oil production will continue its slow downward trend between 2030 and 2050, from 22 to 13 TWh (1.93 to 1.15 million toe).

The results of the modeling carried out in 2016 indicate a halving of domestic crude oil production, to around 2 million tonnes in 2030. Increasing dependence on imports can only be avoided in the medium and long term by encouraging exploration and production, as well as increasing efficiency of fossil fuel consumption, the project mentioned, Agerpres informs.