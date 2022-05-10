Romania's Embassy to Italy to participate for the first time in Night of Museums

The Embassy of Romania in Italy is participating for the first time, on Saturday, in the Night of Museums in Rome, event extended to the diplomatic missions accredited in the capital of Italy, universities and institutions, at the initiative of the local administration.

According to a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, Romania's Embassy in Italy will host the exhibition of artist Luminita Taranu, titled "Metamorfoze/Metamorfosi," which can be viewed through a guided visit to the headquarters of the diplomatic mission.

Luminita Taranu is a visual artist, born in Lugoj in 1960 and established in Italy since 1987. The leading path of her artistic career is the metamorphosis, which becomes a method for work and research of the conceptual and structural transformation in graphic form of large-scale objet d'art installations, as well as digital and performance art. Besides the awards received in Italy, in 2018 she was granted the Excellence Award of the Romanian Government '100 for the Centenary' (10 Romanian personalities in Italy), for her artistic activity.

Her works are part of the collections of important Italian and Romanian museums. Her activity and her work were evaluated by important Italian art critics and historians such as Giorgio Di Genova, Mario de Candia, Alberto Dambruoso, Simonetta Lux, Maurizio Vitiello, Barbara Martusciello, Arnaldo Romani Brizzi, Ivana D'Agostino, Cinzia Folcarelli, Federica Di Castro, Stefania Severi, but also Romanian art critics such as Grigore Arbore Popescu, Ionel Bota, and Adrian Guta.

The embassy can be visited on Saturday, free of charge, in the 14:00-02:00 (last entry at 01:00) interval. AGERPRES