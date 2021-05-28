Romania's first airport COVID-19 vaccination site to open at Targu Mures Transilvania Airport

Mayor of the city of Ungheni Victor Prodan announced on Friday that Romania's first COVID-19 vaccination site at an airport will open at the Targu Mures Transilvania Airport, Mures County.

"The first vaccination site at an airport in Romania, where passengers and people transiting through it can get vaccinated, opens today, May 28, 2021 at the Transilvania Airport Targu Mures, located in the town of Vidrasau, part of the city of Uhngheni. (...) We have once again taken a step towards the community of Ungheni and its environs, through the approach made today. A second vaccination site for tourists and locals alike and of course all those who transit through the area. We have managed to maintain this inter-institutional collaboration, to provide solutions in terms of the demand for healthcare workers and other logistical issues. We are happy that all administrative and medical authorities got involved in an initiative designed for the citizens and also happy with our good management and team work to get there. Being the first city in the country where this project has reached finality, I cannot but encourage the approach and to assure the Romanians of the best intentions on the part of the administration," Prodan is quoted as saying in a press statement.

The mayor of Ungheni said that the airport site will be staffed by authorised healthcare professionals seconded as a mobile team from the vaccination site set up at the Ungheni Cultural Centre, administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The management of the Transilvania Airport say that the vaccination site will become operational at 17:00hrs, EEST, at Terminal B Departures, reports agerpres.