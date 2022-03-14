Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by 944.9 million euros in January 2022

Romania's January 2022 foreign trade deficit was 944.9 million euros higher than in the first month of 2021, having widened to 2.126 billion euros, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

January 2022 FOB exports amounted to almost 6.756 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to about 8.882 billion euros. Exports increased by 24.9%, while imports increased by 34.8%, y-o-y.According to the INS, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by machinery and transport equipment (42.5% of exports and 32.4% of imports) and miscellaneous manufactured goods (32.2% of exports and 29.2% of imports).At the same time, the value of intra-EU27 trade in goods in January 2022 was 4.921 billion euros worth of dispatches and 6.183 billion euros worth of arrivals, which made up 72.8% of total exports and 69.6% of total imports.In addition, Romania's extra-EU27 trade in goods in the period under review amounted to 1.835 billion euros worth of exports, and almost EUR 2.699 billion worth of imports, accounting for 27.2% of total exports and 30.4% of total imports.Overall, the January 2022 FOB/CIF trade deficit was 2.126 billion euros, up 944.9 million euros y-o-y.