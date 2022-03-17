 
     
Romania's Halep glides into Indian Wells Masters women's singles semis

Simona Halep

Twenty-forth seeded Romanian tennis player Simona Halep glided into the women's singles semis at the 8,584,055-USD BNP Paribas Open 2022 WTA 1,000 tournament at Indian Wells, US, after beating Croatian Petra Martic 6-1 6-1, Agerpres reports.

Halep, 30, world number 26, the 2015 winner, won in just 53 minutes.

So far at Indian Wells, Halep has won 343,985 US dollars and 390 WTA singles points. In the semis, she will meet third-seeded Polish Iga Swiatek, who easily defeated 25th-seeded American Madison Keys 6-1 6-0 in 56 minutes.

