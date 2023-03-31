 
     
Romania's inclusion in Visa Waiver program as soon as possible will contribute to increasing bilateral cooperation (DefMin)

Visa Waiver

The inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waiver program as soon as possible will contribute to increasing the level of cooperation between Romania and the United States, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Thursday at meetings within the US Congress.

According to the Ministry of National Defence ( MApN), the Romanian minister appreciated the progress made by the US legislature to include Romania in the Visa Waiver program, giving assurances that the Romanian Government will work closely with the US authorities to achieve this goal as soon as possible.

He referred to the eighth round of the US - Romania Strategic Dialogue, which took place in Bucharest in March, whose final declaration states that "Romania and the United States remain committed to working together to support Romania's efforts to meet the criteria established by law for Romania's admission to the Visa Waiver program".

MApN reminds that on 15 March, US Senators Richard Durbin and Jeanne Shaheen introduced a bill in Congress recommending Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver program.AGERPRES

