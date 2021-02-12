Romania's industrial turnover down by 7 pct in 2020 (INS)

Romania's industrial turnover decreased in 2020 by 7% compared to the previous year, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, in the reporting period, the mining industry decreased by 11.1%, and the manufacturing industry by 6.9%.

In addition, by major industrial groups, decreases in turnover were registered in the following sectors: energy industry (-33.3%), capital goods industry (-8.1%), current goods industry (-3.2%) and the intermediate goods industry (-2.8%).

The only segment that recorded growth in 2020 was the durable goods industry, with a jump of 4.4%.

The INS data show that in December 2020 compared to November 2020, the industrial turnover decreased overall by 11.7%, as a result of the activities registered in the manufacturing industry (-12.2%). In contrast, the mining industry grew by 2.3%.

By large industrial groups, in the reference interval there were decreases in: the capital goods industry (-17.9%), the intermediate goods industry (-15.5%) and the durable goods industry (-9.1%). On the other hand, increases were registered by the energy industry (+8.7%) and the current goods industry (+0.8%).

YoY, the industrial turnover was 0.1 percent up in December 2020, as a result of growth registered in the manufacturing industry (+0.2%). Conversely, the mining industry registered a decrease of 0.8%.

By large industrial groups, increases were registered in the durable goods industry (+26.9%) and the intermediate goods industry (+11.7%), while decreases were recorded in the energy industry (-28.3%), the current goods industry (-4%) and the capital goods industry (-1.6%).