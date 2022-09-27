Romania's insurance market increases 37pct in first semester to approx.8.76 billion lei

Romania's insurance market increased in the first semester by 37pct, to approximately 8.76 billion lei, compared to the value recorded in the same period of the previous year, according to a report Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) published on Tuesday.

"The insurance market in Romania remains oriented towards the general insurance activity, which holds a weight of 83pct of the total subscribed gross premiums by the insurance companies authorized and regulated by the ASF," the report mentions.

According to the quoted source, the general insurance market remains dominated by car insurance, so that they represent approximately 78pct of the total subscribed gross premiums for general insurance activity and 65pct of the total subscribed gross premiums by insurance companies in the first half of this year, told Agerpres.

The volume of subscribed gross premiums for the life insurance segment was, in the first semester of 2022, at a level of around 1.5 billion lei, up by 11pct compared to the same period of the previous year.

At the same time, health insurance continued to register a positive dynamic in the first semester of 2022, with a volume of subscriptions of approximately 376 million lei, an increase of approximately 32pct compared to the first semester of the previous year, holding a share of 4.30pct in total subscribed gross premiums by companies authorized and regulated by ASF.