Romania's new car registrations advance by almost one third this January

wall-street.ro
masini

Romania's new car registrations advanced by 31.37 percent in January this year from the same period of 2022 to 12,266 units, shows data with the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV) cited by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Used car first-time local registrations stood at 23,260 units this January, down 4.5 percent YoY.

The Dacia brand continued to stay on top of the ranking with 4,574 units, followed by Renault with 1,223 units, Hyundai (730), Volkswagen (626), Skoda (578), Ford (546), Mercedes (439), BMW (438) and Suzuki (378).Agerpres

stiripesurse.ro
×

