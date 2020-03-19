Romania's permanent resident population was 22.175 million persons on 1 January 2020, down 0.1pct

On 1 January 2020, the permanent resident population stood at 22.175 million persons, decreasing by 0.1 percent compared to the similar month of 2019, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

The permanent resident urban population was 12.512 million persons on 1 January 2020, slightly decreasing by 0.1 percent against 1 January 2019.

Moreover, on 1 January 2020, the female population was 11.344 million, down 0.1 percent.

Furthermore, the process of demographic aging has accentuated compared to 1 January 2019, with a slight decrease in the share of young people (0-14 years) and, at the same time, an increase of 0.4 percentage points in the share of the elderly (65 years and over). Thus the demographic ageing index increased from 112.1 (on 1 January 2019) to 115.6 elderly persons per 100 young persons (on 1 January 2020).

The average age of the population was 41.7 years, with 0.2 years more than the one as of 1 January 2019. The median age was 41.9 years, up 0.4 years as against 1 January 2019.

On 1 January 2020, the largest share of the total population belongs to the 40-44 age group (8.6 percent). In respect to the male population, the share of this age group was 9.0 percent and that of female population was 8.2 percent.

The share of the 0-4 age group was 4.7 percent, smaller than the 5-9 age group (4.8 percent) and the 10-14 age group (5.2 percent).