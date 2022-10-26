 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's place is in #Schengen, says EP's president Roberta Metsola, after talking to PM Ciuca

schengen

Romania's place is in #Schengen, on Wednesday wrote on her Twitter account, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, after the meeting she had with the Romanian Premier Nicolae Ciuca, in Brussels.

"No more time should be lost. Romania's place is in #Schengen," wrote Metsola on her social media page, where she posted several photos from her meeting with the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government.

According to a press release by the government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed with the president of the European Parliament Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the EU's response to Russia's military aggression on Ukraine, the consolidation of the EU's action in its neighbourhood and energy security.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.