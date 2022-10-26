Romania's place is in #Schengen, says EP's president Roberta Metsola, after talking to PM Ciuca

Romania's place is in #Schengen, on Wednesday wrote on her Twitter account, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, after the meeting she had with the Romanian Premier Nicolae Ciuca, in Brussels.

"No more time should be lost. Romania's place is in #Schengen," wrote Metsola on her social media page, where she posted several photos from her meeting with the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government.

According to a press release by the government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed with the president of the European Parliament Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the EU's response to Russia's military aggression on Ukraine, the consolidation of the EU's action in its neighbourhood and energy security.AGERPRES