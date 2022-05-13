Romania's representative, wrs, qualifies for Eurovision Song Contest final, with Llamame

Romania's representative at Eurovision, wrs, has qualified on Thursday for the final of the European song contest, after the vote through SMS and on the official site of the competition, Agerpres reports.

Romania performed in the second semifinal, on Thursday night, and qualified for the final, alongside the representatives of Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden and Serbia.The artists who qualified are Jeremie Makiese with "Miss You" (Belgium), We Are Domi cu "Lights Off" (the Czech Republic), Nadir Rustamli with "Fade to Black" (Azerbaijan), Ochman with "River" (Poland), The Rasmus with the song "Jezebel" (Finland), Stefan with "Hope" (Estonia), Sheldon Riley with "Not The Same" (Australia), Cornelia Jakobs with "Hold Me Closer" (Sweden) and Konstrakta, with "In corpore sano" (Serbia).They will be joined in the final on Saturday by the representatives of the first ten countries voted on Tuesday by the specialist jury and the public: Switzerland - Marius Bear with "Boys Do Cry," Armenia - Rosa Linn with "Snap," Islanda - Systur with "Meo hakkandi sol," Lithuania - Monika Liu with "Sentimentai," Portugal - MARO with "Saudade, Saudade", Norway - Subwoolfer with "Give That Wolf A Banana," Greece - Amanda Tenfjord with "Die Together," Ukraine - Kalush Orchestra with "Stefania", The Republic of Moldova - Zdob and Zdub and the Advahov Brothers with "The Train" and The Netherlands - S10 with "De diepte."Directly qualified for the great final were the representatives of the five countries who founded the competition in the first place, known as "The Big Five": France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.The Eurovision 2022 final will take place on Saturday, May 14, and Romanian viewers will be able to watch it live on TVR 1 and TVR International, also starting at 10.00 pm.The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 takes place under the slogan "The sound of beauty."The Eurovision Song Contest is the most important international music competition organized by the EBU - the largest public television association in Europe. The European Song Contest (ESC) has been held every year since 1956. The show is one of the longest-running and most watched television programmes in the world, being broadcast in Europe as well as in Australia, Asia and the United States.The Romanian Television has been organizing the National Eurovision Selection in Romania and participating in the European competition since 1993.Romania's best performances in this competition were twice the third place (Luminita Anghel & Sistem - Kyiv, 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi - Oslo, 2010) and once the fourth place (Mihai Traistariu - Athens, 2006).