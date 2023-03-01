Romania's Ruse advances to Monterrey Open singles R16

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse has advanced to the women's singles round of 16 event of the WTA 250 Monterrey Open tournament in Mexico, prize money 259,303 US dollars, after defeating Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4 7-5, told Agerpres.

Qualifier Ruse, 25, world number 160, prevailed after almost two hours of play (1 h 51 min) over 31-year-old Giorgi, world number 46, fresh from winning the Merida Open tournament, also in Mexico.

Ruse also won her first head-to-head with Giorgi, in 2021, in the first round of the Chicago Open, 6-4 6-2.

The Romanian won 3,920 US dollars and 48 WTA singles points, and in the round of 16 she will face fourth-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens.

Mertens, 27, world number 42, prevailed in both head-to-heads against Ruse in 2022 in the first round of the French Open - 6-3 6-1 - and the quarter-finals of the 2023 Doha Open- 6-4 2-6 6-4.