Romania's Ruse qualifies for main draw at Monterrey Open

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse managed to advance to the main draw of women's singles at the WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey (Mexico) - Monterrey Open, with prizes worth 259,303 USD, after defeating on Sunday Czech Jesika Maleckova, with a score of 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, told Agerpres.

Ruse (aged 25, WTA's 164th) managed to win after two hours and 34 minutes.

Ruse, secured a cheque worth 2,804 USD and 19 WTA points, and, in the first round, she is to face off Italian Camila Giorgi, who won a title at the WTA 250 tournament in Mexico, Merida.

Ruse is the main seed in women's double, alongside Hungarian Anna Bondar, and their opponents in the first round are Greek Despina Papamichail and Czech Jesika Maleckova.