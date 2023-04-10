Romania's trade balance deficit down 5pct in the first two months of 2023

The trade balance deficit recorded by Romania in the first two months of the year decreased by 5pct, standing at 4.385 billion EUR, down by 232 million EUR compared to the one recorded in the similar period of 2022, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, in the two months, exports increased by 9pct, and imports increased by 5.4pct, compared to the period January 1 - February 28, 2022.

In the period January 1 - February 28, 2023, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by the product groups: machines and transport equipment (44.2pct for export and 35.7pct for import) and other manufactured products (30pct for export and 28.3pct for import).

Also in the first two months of the year, FOB (Free on Board) exports totaled 15.035 billion EUR, and CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) imports totaled 19.419 billion EUR.

The value of intra-EU27 exchanges of goods in the two months was 11.109 billion EUR in shipments and 14.225 billion EUR in imports, representing 73.9pct of total exports and 73.2pct of total imports.

The value of extra-EU27 exchanges of goods was 3.926 billion EUR in exports and 5.195 billion EUR in imports, representing 26.1pct of total exports and 26.8pct of total imports.

According to the INS, in February 2023, FOB exports totaled 7.874 billion EUR, and CIF imports totaled 9.923 billion EUR, resulting in a deficit of 2.049 billion EUR.

Compared to February 2022, exports in February 2023 increased by 11.8pct, and imports increased by 4.2pct.