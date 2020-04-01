Romania's unemployment rate stands at 3.9pct, in February 2020

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.9 percent in February 2020, maintaining the level recorded in the previous month, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed persons - aged between 15-74 - estimated for February 2020 stood at 352,000 persons, increasing compared to the previous month (350,000 persons), as well as compared to the same month of the previous year (346,000 persons).By gender, the male unemployment rate exceed the female unemployment rate by 1 percentage point (the respective values being 4.3 percent for men and 3.3 percent for women).For adults (aged 25-74), the unemployment rate was estimated at 2.8 percent for February 2020 (3.2 percent for men and 2.2 percent for women).The number of unemployed persons aged between 25-74 accounted for 66.8 percent of the total number of estimated unemployed people for February 2020.