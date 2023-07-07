Romania's women's quadruple sculls team qualifies directly to World Cup final

Romania's women's quadruple sculls team, composed of Madalina Beres, Maria Tivodariu, Magdalena Rusu and Amalia Beres, qualified directly to Final A, on Friday, at the World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne (Switzerland), after winning the second series (06:20.94).

Six other crews qualified for the semifinals. Simona Radis and Ancuta Bodnar, the reigning Olympic champions in women's pair, won the second series (06:52.25), and in the women's double sculls, Ioana Vrinceanu and Roxana Anghel won the second series (07:07.29). In the men's four, Andrei Petrisor Axintoi, Claudiu Neamtu, Andrei Mandrila and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu ranked 2nd in the third series (05:58.35). The lightweight women's double sculls, composed of Ionela Cozmiuc and Mariana-Laura Dumitru, won the fourth series (06:50.06).

In the men's double sculls, Sergiu Bejan and Marius Cozmiuc won the fourth heat (06:34.51), and then finished second in the quarterfinals (third heat - 06:22.22).

In the men's double, Florin Arteni and Ciprian Tudosa finished the second series in second place (06:21.14), and then won the second series of re-qualifications (06:08.54), qualifying for the A/B semifinals.AGERPRES