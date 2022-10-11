Romfilatelia launches postal stamp issue 'Kings of Greater Romania, Coronation Centenary', in Iasi

On Tuesday, the northeastern Iasi City Hall hosted the launch event and introduction into circulation of the postage stamp issue "Kings of Greater Romania. Centenary of the Coronation", an event registered as part of the events organized on the occasion of the XXXIst edition of the Iasi Celebrations.

"Romfilatelia introduces this issue of postage stamps dedicated to the kings of Romania, the 'Coronation Centenary', through a series of four postage stamps, a lacy bundle and an envelope that will be put into circulation today (Tuesday - n.r.) with the stamp of the municipality of Iasi. It is an important moment because all postage stamps can be found in personal collections and try to preserve in the Romanian philatelic heritage and in our history moments of a rather turbulent period," said the General Director of Romfilatelia SA, Cristina Popescu, during the event, Agerpres informs.

Mayor Mihai Chirica showed that the Iasi City Hall wanted to celebrate the centenary of the Coronation of King Ferdinand I of Romania and Queen Maria by hosting the launch of this issue of postage stamps.

During the same event, the documentary film "King Mihai: The Road Home", made by the American producer of Romanian origin, John Florescu, was screened and watched.