Rowing: Romania wins silver in Men's Eight (M8+) at European Rowing Championships in Bled, Slovenia.

Romania, with Mihaita Tiganescu, Ciprian Tudosa, Florin Arteni, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Marius Cozmiuc, Sergiu Bejan, Stefan Berariu, Florin Lehaci, Adrian Munteanu, won silver in the Men's Eight (M8+) event on Saturday at the European Rowing Championships in Bled (Slovenia), told Agerpres.

The Romanians registered 05 min 28 sec 14/100, in a very tight final, being beaten by the UK by only five hundredths (05:28.09). The podium was completed by the Netherlands, with a timing of 05 min 28 sec 61/100.

Romania also won a gold medal at the European Championships on Saturday, with the Women's Four rowing crew, made up of Madalina Beres, Maria Tivodariu, Magdalena Rusu and Amalia Beres.

In the other final on Saturday, in the Men's Quadruple Sculls, Romania (Mihai Chiruta, Constantin Adam, Ioan Prundeanu, Marian Enache) ranked 5th (05:47.48).

Romania lined up 11 crews at the Europeans in Slovenia, and will be present in six more finals on Sunday.

Romania ended the 2022 European Championships in Munich with five gold and three bronze medals, the best result in the history of Romanian rowing at the continental event.