Royal Family to spend Christmas, New Year's Eve at Savarsin

Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu will be at Savarsin for Christmas and New Year's Eve, along with Princess Sofia, the Royal Family's public agenda going to be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Press Office of the Crown Custodian's House, on Tuesday, at 12:00, Her Majesty Margareta, accompanied by Princess Sofia, will offer to the hospital in Savarsin mattresses and bed equipment, as well as a laundry point. The donation will be made outdoors, in the perimeter in front of the hospital, a release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday reads.

Also on Tuesday, at 12:30, the Crown Custodian and Prince Radu will offer Christmas presents to the employees of the Royal Castle and the Forestry Service of Savarsin. The mayor of the locality, Ioan Vodicean, and the parish priest, Calin Madaluta, will be in attendance.

On Wednesday, at 12:00, Her Majesty Margareta, accompanied by Princess Sofia, will offer presents to needy families of Savarsin.

The Press Office will provide images of the Christmas preparations filmed inside the castle.

The Royal Family will spend the rest of Christmas and New Year's Eve privately.

The public events in Savarsin are organised by the Romanian Royal Family Collection Foundation with the support of several companies.