'SAFE SPACE', counseling project for adolescents at high risk for substance use

The National Anti-Drug Agency, in partnership with Telefonul Copilului (The Child Helpline) Association, has initiated the "SAFE SPACE" project, which is aimed at adolescents who use drugs or are at high risk of consumption, shows a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

"SAFE SPACE" is a free and confidential counseling project for adolescents and their families, which takes place at the level of the 47 Drug Prevention, Evaluation and Counseling Centers available throughout the country," the cited source says.

Within this project, the Agency's specialists carry out a series of activities such as: information on and prevention of drug use; psychological and/or social counseling, aimed at giving up drug use and achieving a balance in terms of physical and mental health; acquiring the skills to manage difficult situations, prevention of relapses and social reintegration; information on risks, effects of substances, legislation and offering alternatives in order to avoid or postpone consumption; counseling the family to improve the climate, communication and relationships between parents and children; support groups for parents who have children who use drugs and need to talk about their problems, alongside other parents who are in this situation.

By calling the telephone number 0752.79.16.47 and the Child Helpline - 116111 - minors who have questions about the use of psychotropic substances or need specialized support will find a solution to the problems they face.

Moreover, interested persons can access the website www.ana.gov.ro, National Network section, where they can identify the nearest center for drug prevention, evaluation and counseling, or they can enter the www.116111.ro platform, where they can talk about drug use with experienced professionals.