Sanitas Federation to initiate Japanese strike on Wednesday and picket Government headquarters on Thursday

Members of the Sanitas Federation will launch a Japanese strike on Wednesday and on Thursday they will picket the Government dissatisfied with the provisions of the Ordinance that legislated the granting of a salary increase only for certain categories of employees and only 1/4 of the 2022 salary difference compared to the current basic salary.

The representatives of the trade union federation discussed, on Monday, at Victoria Palace of Government, with the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, the Minister of Labor, Marius-Constantin Budai, and the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Mircea Abrudean, on the topic of the Wage Law.

"Unfortunately, the meeting took place after the adoption of the famous "train-like" Ordinance, which legislated the granting of an increase only for certain categories of employees and only with 1/4 of the difference of the 2022 basic salary compared to the current basic salary. Sanitas Federation requested: basic salaries for all employees in Health and Social Assistance at the level of 2022; bonuses paid for all employees at the level of basic salaries for the year 2022," reads a press release of the Federation sent to AGERPRES.

According to the health trade unionists, the Government requested a 120-day respite, during which time it will draw up a new calendar for the full application of Law 153/2017.AGERPRES