Sanitas obtains income increases starting August 1 for all categories of employees it represents.

Sanitas representatives obtained income increases for all categories of employees they represent, which will be granted starting August 1, following this month's negotiations with representatives of the Romanian Government, according to a press release from the organization unions, told Agerpres

According to the cited source, on Wednesday the representatives of Sanitas had another meeting with Marcel Ciolacu - Prime Minister, and Marian Neacsu - Deputy Prime Minister, to establish the content of the emergency ordinance that will complement the rights negotiated and obtained for employees in the public health system.

Following the negotiations, Sanitas representatives obtained, among other things, the inclusion of all employees from Annex II and Annex VIII to Law 153/2017 (both Health and Social Assistance employees) at the maximum basic salary provided for by law.

At the same time, the trade unionists obtained income increases for all categories of health workers, and the funding source for these increases should be the Single National Health Fund (FNUASS), not the budgets of medical institutions.

According to Sanitas, these increases will be granted starting on August 1 and represent the partial payment, in advance, of the income increases that will be provided for in the new Salary Law, this being a guarantee that the new salary legislation will bring increases for all employees in the system.

All the normative acts that regulate these rights were negotiated exclusively with Sanitas and will be approved in this week's Government meeting.